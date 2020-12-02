Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharrell Williams announces non-profit initiative to amplify Black, Latinx entrepreneurs

Grammy winner Pharrell Williams has launched a non-profit initiative named Black Ambition, which aims to provide a platform for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs looking to launch start-ups in tech, design, healthcare, and consumer products/services. Williams said he was inspired to start the initiative as he wanted to amplify the voices of the underserved communities, reported Variety. "We need a voice.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:46 IST
Pharrell Williams announces non-profit initiative to amplify Black, Latinx entrepreneurs

Grammy winner Pharrell Williams has launched a non-profit initiative named Black Ambition, which aims to provide a platform for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs looking to launch start-ups in tech, design, healthcare, and consumer products/services. Williams said he was inspired to start the initiative as he wanted to amplify the voices of the underserved communities, reported Variety.

"We need a voice. We have the smallest slice of the American pie, in terms of ownership. The Asian dollar stays in this community for about 30 days; our Jewish brothers and sisters, their dollar stays in every community for 20 days. The African-American dollar stays in its community for six hours, because we don't own much. "Because we don't have enough of the market share our kids end up having issues with disproportionate access to health care disproportionate access to education. And as a culture, we have disproportionate access as it pertains to legislation and representation," the "Happy" hitmaker said at a press conference.

Williams, 47, also announced two prize competitions - the Black Ambition HBCU Prize and the Black Ambition Prize - at part of the launch. "Recent events and tragedies have illustrated the always existent stark divisions in the American experience, and while entrepreneurship has long been a tenet of the American dream, marginalised people have faced long-standing barriers to success," he added. The Black Ambition HBCU Prize offers prizes and mentorship for current and former students at HBCU stands for Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as they develop seed or early-stage ideas and launch companies. The grand prize winner will receive up to USD 250,000 and at least nine additional teams will receive smaller prizes.

The prize will launch with a nationwide call for applications from eligible founder teams..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Wednesday to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus.Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses...

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan tease 'Bhabhi' song from 'Coolie No 1'

By sharing stills and clips from their upcoming comedy-drama, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Wednesday teased the song Bhabhi from Coolie No. 1. The Kedarnath star took to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring Varu...

Second phase of panchayat by-elections in J-K record over 52 pc voter turnout

The second phase of by-elections to vacant seats of panchayat level bodies in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed more than 52 per cent voter turnout, State Election Commissioner SEC K K Sharma said on Wednesday. The polling was held on Tuesday alo...

Maha: Two held for illegal construction, sale of flat in Thane

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly constructing a residential building illegally and cheating a man by selling a flat in the structure in Maharashtras Thane city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint lodged at Naupada po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020