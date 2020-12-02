Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exports dip 9 pc in Nov; trade deficit narrows to USD 9.96 bn: Govt data

India's exports fell 9 per cent to USD 23.43 billion in November due to a drop in shipments of segments such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals, even as the trade deficit narrowed to USD 9.96 billion during the month, according to official data released on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:46 IST
Exports dip 9 pc in Nov; trade deficit narrows to USD 9.96 bn: Govt data

India's exports fell 9 per cent to USD 23.43 billion in November due to a drop in shipments of segments such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals, even as the trade deficit narrowed to USD 9.96 billion during the month, according to official data released on Wednesday. Imports also slipped 13.33 per cent to USD 33.39 billion in the month under review.

In November, oil imports dipped 43.34 per cent to USD 6.27 billion. It was down by 48.7 per cent to USD 44.10 billion during April-November 2020, the data showed. Exports during April-November 2020 were USD 173.49 billion, compared with USD 211.17 billion during the corresponding period a year ago, exhibiting a negative growth of 17.84 per cent.

Merchandise imports during the eight month period of 2020-21 declined by 33.56 per cent to USD 215.67 billion. "India was thus a net importer in November 2020, with a trade deficit of USD 9.96 billion, as compared to a trade deficit of USD 12.75 billion," it said.

Non-oil imports in November were estimated at USD 27.12 billion, showing a decline of 1.22 per cent over the same month last year. During April-November, it was down by 28 per cent to USD 171.57 billion. Major commodities of export that have recorded negative growth during November are petroleum products (61.05 per cent), leather (29.80 per cent), cashew (24.90 per cent), plastic and linoleum (23.34per cent) and marine products (16.11 per cent).

Engineering goods (8.27per cent), organic and inorganic chemicals (8.09per cent), coffee (1.27per cent), and RMG of all textiles (1.20 per cent) are the other commodities that saw negative growth. Products that recorded positive growth during November include oil meals (70.54 per cent), iron ore (68.15 per cent), rice (24.41 per cent), carpet (15.58 per cent), spices (12.12per cent) and pharmaceuticals (11.13 per cent).

Tobacco (8.64 per cent), fruits and vegetables (5.33 per cent), Tea (5.02 per cent), and gems and jewellery (4.11 per cent) are the other commodities that saw positive growth..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In ancient Italian monastery, monks defend a dying tradition

In an ancient monastery behind huge medieval battlements in a hilltop town just south of Rome, 10 monks are striving to keep alive a 1,600-year-old spiritual tradition against increasing odds. Aged between 23 and 89, they are among Italys l...

EU gets down to details in search for deal on new climate target

The European Union is offering assurances on funding for poorer members and countries ability to choose their own energy mix, as it strives for a deal next week on a tougher target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to EU documents ...

Treatment of sewage water essential to meet challenge of water scarcity in coming years: Vardhan

Treatment of sewage water is essential to meet the challenge of water scarcity in the coming years, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. The minister exhorted scientists of the Council of Scientific and Ind...

FTSE 100's surge on UK vaccine approval pulls European shares off lows

European shares erased session losses to close flat on Wednesday on an over 1 surge in London blue-chips after UK became the first country to approve Pfizer and BioNtechs COVID-19 vaccine. Londons FTSE 100 outperformed most regional peers, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020