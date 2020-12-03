Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Morrisons follows Tesco in paying business rates during pandemic

British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday joined market leader Tesco in deciding to pay government business rates for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the British government exempted all retailers from paying the tax on their store networks for the 2020/21 year to help them get through the crisis.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 01:27 IST
Britain's Morrisons follows Tesco in paying business rates during pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday joined market leader Tesco in deciding to pay government business rates for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the British government exempted all retailers from paying the tax on their store networks for the 2020/21 year to help them get through the crisis. Britain's supermarket groups have performed well during the pandemic but have been criticised by lawmakers and media for paying shareholders dividends whilst receiving taxpayer money in the form of property tax relief.

They justified taking the relief because of the huge costs they incurred in feeding the nation during the crisis. However, earlier on Wednesday, Tesco said it would repay the 585 million pounds ($782 million) it has claimed because some of the risks of the crisis were now behind it and returning the money was "the right thing to do."

That stance put pressure on rivals to do the same. Morrisons, the UK's fourth largest grocer, later committed to paying business rates for the coronavirus period in full.

It said the total amount to be paid will be 274 million pounds ($366 million) of which 230 million pounds relates to its 2020/21 financial year. Morrisons said it now expected direct COVID-19 costs to be around 270 million pounds, about 40 million pounds more than its estimate in September.

Excluding the business rates payment Morrisons still expected 2020/21 underlying pretax profit in line with its expectations. The group also plans to pay a special dividend of 4.00 pence per share to shareholders in January. The payment relates to the second half of its 2019/20 year, which pre-dates the crisis.

It forecast 2020/21 year-end net debt to be around 1.7 billion pounds and said it had no plans to pay a special dividend for that year. "We are grateful for the government's swift action at the start of the pandemic which enabled the whole sector to face squarely into the challenges and disruption caused by COVID-19," said CEO David Potts.

Morrisons shares closed down 2.3%, while Tesco's were down 1.9%. Shares in Sainsbury's were down 2.9%.

Sainsbury's and Walmart owned Asda declined to comment. Clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer said it has no plans to return the relief. M&S claimed business rates relief of 83.7 million pounds ($111.4 million) in its first half to Sept. 26 and can claim for its second half too. ($1 = 0.7484 pounds)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Peru reports much slower growth of coca plant cultivation than U.S. saw

Cultivation of the coca plant used to make cocaine slowed last year in Peru, the worlds leading producer of the narcotic along with Colombia, Perus anti-drug agency said on Tuesday in a report that contradicted the latest U.S. government fi...

Germany to extend COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 10- Merkel

Germany will extend restrictive measures designed to stem a tide of new COVID-19 infections until Jan. 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday after talks with German state leaders. The measures, which had been due to expire on Dec. ...

White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine

The White House on Wednesday pushed back against press reports that Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn had been called to the White House to explain delays in approving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, noting that such meet...

Spain caps year-end parties at 10 people, restricts domestic travel

The Spanish government agreed with regional authorities on Wednesday that a maximum of 10 people per household will be allowed to gather for the Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Il...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020