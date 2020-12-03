Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 193 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 09:36 IST
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.
At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 192.68 points or 0.43 per cent at 44,810.72.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,170.20, at 9:16 am, up by 56.45 points or 0.43 per cent. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nifty
- Sensex
- BSE Sensex