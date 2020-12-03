Integral Ad Science Expands Business Operations in India, Appoints Mehul Desai as Country Head

Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, today announced the appointment of seasoned technology leader Mehul Desai as Country Head, India to lead product innovation and business operations locally. Mehul will be based in Pune

"We're continuing our expansion across APAC, and welcoming Mehul to the IAS team will help fuel our innovation and growth for the region," said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS. "Brand safety, ad fraud, and viewability have become even more critical in a complex regional advertising ecosystem. IAS's growth in India will enable us to bring much-needed transparency to brands placing their digital investments in the region, helping them safeguard the brand reputation and maximize campaign performance."Mehul brings more than 20 years of experience in building and leading innovative technology businesses to his new role at IAS, along with immense experience in engineering and R&D. He will help supercharge IAS's product innovation and growth mandate in India, driving adoption of the company's best-in-class measurement and verification solutions. Mehul will lead a team of ad-tech experts at IAS to establish strategic relationships with brands and agencies, helping them maximize their investments and media quality for their digital advertising efforts. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Scan-IT, where he led technical and business operations. Previously, Mehul was the Director of Software at Fiserv, leading the delivery unit of the company's Technology Centre of Excellence. He also previously worked at Avaya as Senior Engineering Manager

"As IAS continues its global growth, India has experienced a huge rise in digital media consumption, along with strong interest from advertisers for independent media quality and performance measurement across their campaigns," said Mehul Desai, Country Manager, India, IAS. "Joining IAS at this pivotal time, I look forward to advancing the company's product innovation roadmap by hiring the best talent, including top engineers, to provide industry-leading verification solutions to advertisers in the Indian market and beyond."About IASIntegral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com PWRPWR