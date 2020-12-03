Left Menu
Endurance International Group's Marquee Event Cloudbazaar Goes Virtual

The event brings together speakers such as Co-founder & CEO of Automattic (makers of WordPress), Founder of Titan, Zeta, Radix and veterans from Google, Public Interest Registry (PIR) that manages .ORG domain extension, Kantar, Zinnov Consulting, NowFloats, Mirum India (WPP Company), others on topics ranging from technology, industry landscape & opportunity, digital marketing to business and more.

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance International Group, the parent company of web presence brands like HostGator, Bluehost, ResellerClub will be hosting the 9th edition of its marquee event Cloudbazaar in association with .ORG on December 11 and 12, 2020, which will be held online for the first time. This year's event carries on the annual 9-year legacy of hosting some of the biggest names in the domains and hosting industry, and veterans of the web ecosystem, who come together to share ideas and learnings. As the model thought-leadership platform for the web professional (web developers, designers, IT service companies) community, the event is designed to help them advance, upskill and win at enabling businesses online. This year's event is themed, 'Web Pros in a Post Pandemic World'. It will feature dedicated sessions to help attendees understand and take advantage of the latest trends and solutions across digitization, business and consumer behavior, opportunities in the ecosystem and much more. The event brings together speakers such as Co-founder & CEO of Automattic (makers of WordPress), Founder of Titan, Zeta, Radix and veterans from Google, Public Interest Registry (PIR) that manages .ORG domain extension, Kantar, Zinnov Consulting, NowFloats, Mirum India (WPP Company), others on topics ranging from technology, industry landscape & opportunity, digital marketing to business and more.

"Endurance's product portfolio fuels millions of small businesses and web professionals worldwide with products and the technology that they need to vitalize their online web presence and digital marketing capabilities. Web professionals include web designers, developers, digital agencies, IT service providers and any business that helps other businesses get an online presence. Focusing on the business needs of web professionals is important for us, as it empowers those who help small businesses come online. Cloudbazaar is one such initiative that aims to bring web professionals onto one platform to learn about the new trends in the ecosystem. This year's event is crucial given how the pandemic has been a global wakeup call for many businesses, which has prompted quick shifts in strategy, especially as it pertains to 'digital'. As the leading cloud and hosting event for web professionals, we are excited to once again bring together business leaders and technology innovators to identify the new trends and opportunities that will help to win in this digital economy," said Manish Dalal, Senior VP & GM of Endurance Group, APAC. To know more about Cloudbazaar, visit: https://cloudbazaar.org/ About Endurance International Group Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The EIG family of brands includes Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, EIG employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India, and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit: www.endurance.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039655/EIG_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

