Piramal Mahalaxmi bestowed with Luxury Project of the Year

Mumbai, Maharashtra, [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Mahalaxmi, the luxurious South Mumbai project by Piramal Realty has been awarded Luxury Project of the Year at 12th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020, West for its uber-luxury project that is an epitome of impeccable design, flamboyance and lavish lifestyle. The event focused on bestowing accolades to notable projects in the western region, including Piramal Mahalaxmi. Additionally, the virtual evening delivered insightful discussions between esteemed real estate leaders on the revival of the sector, urban planning, Mumbai commercial realty and the housing market.

Piramal Mahalaxmi is a landmark development which embodies the spirit of Mahalaxmi and mirrors the essence of South Mumbai. It offers luxurious private residences with lifetime views of the 225 acres Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Arabian Sea. The luxury residences are designed to create a healthy lifestyle and are an ultimate physical manifestation of the signature 'framed window' concept, which doubles up as a viewing observatory deck.

The apartments are outlined keeping in mind the philosophy of biophilia which seamlessly integrates natural light, space, ventilation and greenery to create a harmonious environment that promotes wellbeing and community living. Spread across 4 acres, Piramal Mahalaxmi is set to be one of the largest premium residential developments in South Mumbai. "Piramal Mahalaxmi is our flagship project and is designed to provide customers with luxury residences. This development offers a home with lifetime views Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Arabian Sea and a locality rich with heritage and culture. It is our commitment to offer the best conveniences and luxuries to our residents. At Piramal Realty, we aim to enrich lives by setting gold standards for customer centricity, architectural designs, quality and safety," said Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, on this achievement.

For the last 12 years, the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards have been evaluating exemplary work in design and architecture, project development, brand development and acknowledges the growing significance of corporate brands as a treasured business asset. The 12th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020 focused on 'Building Resilience' featuring live-streaming knowledge sessions on the road ahead for Real Estate, and a virtual awards evening felicitating the top performers in Indian Real Estate.

Piramal Mahalaxmi is a testament to Piramal Realty's aim to make a positive impact on the lives of customers. Last year, Piramal Mahalaxmi added a feather to its cap where it won the title of 'Asia's Best Property Brand' at Transform MENA Awards in Dubai. Piramal Mahalaxmi is a joint development project between Piramal Realty and Omkar Realtors. Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 million square feet of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested USD 235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living.