Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piramal Mahalaxmi bestowed with Luxury Project of the Year

Piramal Mahalaxmi, the luxurious South Mumbai project by Piramal Realty has been awarded Luxury Project of the Year at 12th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020, West for its uber-luxury project that is an epitome of impeccable design, flamboyance and lavish lifestyle.

ANI | Mumbai, Maharashtra, | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:16 IST
Piramal Mahalaxmi bestowed with Luxury Project of the Year
Artist impression of Piramal Mahalaxmi. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, Maharashtra, [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Mahalaxmi, the luxurious South Mumbai project by Piramal Realty has been awarded Luxury Project of the Year at 12th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020, West for its uber-luxury project that is an epitome of impeccable design, flamboyance and lavish lifestyle. The event focused on bestowing accolades to notable projects in the western region, including Piramal Mahalaxmi. Additionally, the virtual evening delivered insightful discussions between esteemed real estate leaders on the revival of the sector, urban planning, Mumbai commercial realty and the housing market.

Piramal Mahalaxmi is a landmark development which embodies the spirit of Mahalaxmi and mirrors the essence of South Mumbai. It offers luxurious private residences with lifetime views of the 225 acres Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Arabian Sea. The luxury residences are designed to create a healthy lifestyle and are an ultimate physical manifestation of the signature 'framed window' concept, which doubles up as a viewing observatory deck.

The apartments are outlined keeping in mind the philosophy of biophilia which seamlessly integrates natural light, space, ventilation and greenery to create a harmonious environment that promotes wellbeing and community living. Spread across 4 acres, Piramal Mahalaxmi is set to be one of the largest premium residential developments in South Mumbai. "Piramal Mahalaxmi is our flagship project and is designed to provide customers with luxury residences. This development offers a home with lifetime views Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Arabian Sea and a locality rich with heritage and culture. It is our commitment to offer the best conveniences and luxuries to our residents. At Piramal Realty, we aim to enrich lives by setting gold standards for customer centricity, architectural designs, quality and safety," said Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, on this achievement.

For the last 12 years, the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards have been evaluating exemplary work in design and architecture, project development, brand development and acknowledges the growing significance of corporate brands as a treasured business asset. The 12th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020 focused on 'Building Resilience' featuring live-streaming knowledge sessions on the road ahead for Real Estate, and a virtual awards evening felicitating the top performers in Indian Real Estate.

Piramal Mahalaxmi is a testament to Piramal Realty's aim to make a positive impact on the lives of customers. Last year, Piramal Mahalaxmi added a feather to its cap where it won the title of 'Asia's Best Property Brand' at Transform MENA Awards in Dubai. Piramal Mahalaxmi is a joint development project between Piramal Realty and Omkar Realtors. Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 million square feet of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested USD 235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The submission was made before a bench of Justices H...

8th White Page Leadership Conclave - 2020 featuring '100 Most Admired Brands 2020' and '100 Inspirational Leaders 2020', an initiative by White Page InternationalWhite Page International

- White Page International releases the research jury based listing of 100 Most Admired Brands 100 Inspirational Leaders 2020 NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- The elite list of 100 Most Admired Brands Inspirational Leaders which fe...

France's Macron to pay tribute to former president Giscard d'Estaing

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. 1900 GMT to pay tribute to former President Valery Giscard dEstaing, his office said.Giscard dEstaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise F...

Five dead as flash floods hit southern Thailand

Thailand on Thursday reported at least five deaths after flash floods caused by monsoon rains hit seven provinces in the countrys southern region. Authorities reported the deaths all took place in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, where televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020