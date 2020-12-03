Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank takes on lease 62,500 sq ft office space in Noida from Max group

Max Estates is a subsidiary of Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL). In a statement, the company said it has leased about 62,500 sq ft at its commercial project 'Max Towers' in Noida to Yes Bank, which plans to relocate its offices from the Central Business District (CBD) to the new location to rationalize cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:21 IST
Yes Bank takes on lease 62,500 sq ft office space in Noida from Max group

Max group's realty arm Max Estates on Thursday said it has leased 62,500 sq ft of office space to Yes Bank in its commercial project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Max Estates is a subsidiary of Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL).

In a statement, the company said it has leased about 62,500 sq ft at its commercial project 'Max Towers' in Noida to Yes Bank, which plans to relocate its offices from the Central Business District (CBD) to the new location to rationalize cost. During the last six months, Max Estates has also leased around 25,000 sq ft to Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd.

"The demand for Grade A office spaces has been growing in Noida mainly due to relatively high rentals in Delhi and Gurugram's established office space locations and emerging supply of better quality assets," MaxVIL Managing Director Sahil Vachani said. Max Estates has so far leased around 3,90,000 sq ft at Max Towers, which is located on the Delhi Noida Directway (DND). The company did not share the per sq ft rental it charges from tenants, but industry experts said the monthly rent is more than Rs 100 per sq ft.

Premium co-working brand Spaces, Khaitan & Co, Emerson, Veolia, ESRI, Udacity, Grass Valley, Kama Ayurveda and Castus Legal are some of the tenants. Built with an investment of about Rs 600 crore, with a net leasable area of over 5.5 lakh sq ft, Max Towers is a 21 storey premium commercial office project.

Max Estates is in talks with some other reputed corporates to lease the remaining office space. The company has so far delivered two commercial real estate projects in the National Capital Region (NCR); one is Max Towers, Noida and second is Max House, Okhla, Delhi.

The first phase of the Max House, Okhla, comprising 1,05,000 sq ft leasable area has been launched for leasing recently. The construction work of the second phase of the project, comprising around 1,00,000 sq ft will start in the fourth quarter of this fiscal. Max Estates recently commenced construction of its third commercial realty project in Noida to be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore, having New York Life Insurance Company as financial partner.

MaxVIL, which is listed on NSE and BSE, owns and operates a real estate business through its 100 per cent subsidiary Max Estates. It also runs a packaging films business through Max Speciality Films, a 51:49 strategic partnership with Toppan, Japan. It has a real estate services and management company Max Asset Services and an investment subsidiary Max I., which supports real estate entrepreneurial ventures.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The submission was made before a bench of Justices H...

8th White Page Leadership Conclave - 2020 featuring '100 Most Admired Brands 2020' and '100 Inspirational Leaders 2020', an initiative by White Page InternationalWhite Page International

- White Page International releases the research jury based listing of 100 Most Admired Brands 100 Inspirational Leaders 2020 NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- The elite list of 100 Most Admired Brands Inspirational Leaders which fe...

France's Macron to pay tribute to former president Giscard d'Estaing

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. 1900 GMT to pay tribute to former President Valery Giscard dEstaing, his office said.Giscard dEstaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise F...

Five dead as flash floods hit southern Thailand

Thailand on Thursday reported at least five deaths after flash floods caused by monsoon rains hit seven provinces in the countrys southern region. Authorities reported the deaths all took place in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, where televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020