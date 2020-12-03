Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices wipe out early gains to close flat

Key equity indices touched record highs in the morning session on Thursday but closed flat as investors remained cautious on the coronavirus and vaccine front.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:28 IST
Equity indices wipe out early gains to close flat
Maruti Suzuki closed 7.3 pc higher on Thursday at Rs 7,732.25 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Key equity indices touched record highs in the morning session on Thursday but closed flat as investors remained cautious on the coronavirus and vaccine front. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 15 points or 0.03 per cent at 44,633 while the Nifty 50 gained by 20 points or 0.13 per cent at 13,134.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank up by 4.7 per cent, metal by 2.4 per cent, auto by 1.6 per cent and pharma by 1 per cent. But Nifty financial service, IT and private bank were in the red zone with thin margins. Among stocks, auto major Maruti Suzuki accelerated by 7.3 per cent to Rs 7,732.25 per share. Energy major ONGC was up by 4.5 per cent, Asian Paints by 4.4 per cent, NTPC by 4.1 per cent ane Hindalco by 4 per cent.

However, HDFC Bank slipped by 1.9 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed strictures on the bank after recent outages on internet and mobile banking. The stock closed at Rs 1,380.30 per share. Among the other losers were SBI Life which dipped by 2 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Bajaj Auto.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were subdued after a choppy day of Wall Street trade due to a disappointing US jobs report. Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.03 per cent while South Korea's Kospi gained by 0.76 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ticked up by 0.74 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Internet exchange Extreme IX to invest Rs 15 cr to expand network

Internet exchange Extreme IX on Thursday said it will be investing Rs 15 crore over the next six months to expand its coverage to new cities and strengthen the existing network. The company, started by a group of Bulgarians, acts as a direc...

Britain to press ahead with Brexit treaty-breaking laws next week

Legislation that breaks Britains Brexit withdrawal treaty will be debated in parliament next week, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday, a move which could further undermine talks on a trade deal with the European Union....

Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.The Land D...

English COVID tracers no longer contacting children separately, boosting figures

Englands COVID-19 test and trace system has stopped trying to contact under-18s separately to ask them to self-isolate if a parent says they will tell their child, helping to boost the proportion of contacts of cases successfully traced. Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020