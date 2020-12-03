Left Menu
SAT extends suspension of physical hearing till Dec 15 amid COVID-19

All cases listed for physical hearing from December 16 onwards "shall be taken up for virtual hearing through video conferencing system until further orders", the tribunal said in a notification on Wednesday. "... the judicial work of the tribunal (for physical hearing) shall remain suspended till 15 December, 2020," it said in another notification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:14 IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has extended the suspension of physical hearing till December 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All cases listed for physical hearing from December 16 onwards "shall be taken up for virtual hearing through video conferencing system until further orders", the tribunal said in a notification on Wednesday.

"... the judicial work of the tribunal (for physical hearing) shall remain suspended till 15 December, 2020," it said in another notification. However, the office shall remain open for administrative work, the notification issued on Wednesday said.

According to the tribunal, there will be no automatic adjournment of cases. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing.

From December 3 onwards, the tribunal would keep functioning via video conference from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders. The office of the registry would function from 11 am to 4.30 pm on all working days. Matters fixed for physical hearing between December 3 to 15, 2020 would be rescheduled from January 4 to 13, 2021, as per the tribunal.

Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till December 2 while continuing to function through video conference..

