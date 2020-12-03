Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU takes Bulgaria, Greece to court over toxic air

The European Commission will take Bulgaria and Greece to the EU Court of Justice after both countries breached air pollution limits for years despite multiple warnings, the Commission said on Thursday. The two cases are the latest in a string of EU legal actions over poor air quality in countries including France, Italy and Romania, as Brussels seeks to clamp down on violations that threaten human health and the bloc's pollution targets.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:18 IST
EU takes Bulgaria, Greece to court over toxic air
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Commission will take Bulgaria and Greece to the EU Court of Justice after both countries breached air pollution limits for years despite multiple warnings, the Commission said on Thursday.

The two cases are the latest in a string of EU legal actions over poor air quality in countries including France, Italy and Romania, as Brussels seeks to clamp down on violations that threaten human health and the bloc's pollution targets. The Commission said it will refer Bulgaria to the EU's top court for exceeding legal limits on particulate matter from 2015-2019 even after the court ordered the country's government to address the issue in 2017. Bulgaria could face financial penalties for flouting the earlier ruling.

Bulgaria is one of the heaviest offenders in the European Union in terms of exceeding both annual and daily limits on particulate matter, the Commission said. EU laws have required countries to limit particulate matter pollution since 2005. However, most of the bloc's 27 members are set to miss targets this year to tackle dirty air.

The Commission also referred Greece to the court for exceeding particulate matter limits in the city of Thessaloniki for all but one year since 2005. "Efforts by the Greek authorities have to date been unsatisfactory and insufficient," it said.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental health risk in Europe. Particulate matter contributed to around 379,000 premature deaths in 2018 in the EU, although this was 13% lower than in 2009, the European Environment Agency said in a recent report. The Commission also referred Poland to the EU's top court on Thursday for failing to protect forests and the wildlife that live there.

Also Read: Greek-operated ship in Saudi terminal hit by blast, cause unknown-source

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to providing assistance to MSMEs for development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing all necessary assistance for development of micro, small and medium enterprises MSME and traditional craftsmen as they form the bas...

Siddharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee roped in for 'Broken But Beautiful' S3

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee have come on board to headline the third season of romantic-drama Broken But Beautiful. The first two seasons of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show featured Mirzapur star Vikrant Massey and actor Harleen Se...

Rajasthan govt sets up email ID for people to send complaints, suggestions

The Rajasthan government has set up an email ID for the public to send their complaints or suggestions to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official statement said on Thursday. The initiative has been taken to ensure good governance and redre...

EU takes Bulgaria, Greece to court over toxic air

The European Commission will take Bulgaria and Greece to the EU Court of Justice after both countries breached air pollution limits for years despite multiple warnings, the Commission said on Thursday.The two cases are the latest in a strin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020