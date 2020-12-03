Left Menu
6 people dead as tempo collides head-on with bus in UP

The accident took place on Chilla road near Jamalpur village under Dehat Kotwali police station area, they said. Six passengers of the tempo were killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured as the vehicle collided head-on with a roadways bus around 7 pm, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 03-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:58 IST
6 people dead as tempo collides head-on with bus in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six people died and three others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a tempo and a roadways bus here on Thursday evening, police said. The accident took place on Chilla road near Jamalpur village under Dehat Kotwali police station area, they said.

Six passengers of the tempo were killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured as the vehicle collided head-on with a roadways bus around 7 pm, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said. The deceased were residents of Paprenda village, the ASP said, adding that they have been identified as Mahgaram Tiwari, Ramadhin, Lal Bahadur Singh, Ram Gopal, Lasoon and Bindu.

The injured were identified as Lal Bahadur Singh's three-year-old daughter, Suresh (30), and Sumitra (42). Sumitra's condition is critical, and she has been referred to a Kanpur hospital, Chauhan said. Senior administrative and police officials have rushed to the spot to monitor relief and rescue work, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the accident, said a government spokesperson in Lucknow. He has directed senior officials to rush to the spot and ensure all possible help to the victims and proper treatment of the injured, the spokesperson said.

