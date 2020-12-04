AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up Agrify Organics gets funded

Left Menu
Agrify Organic Solutions Private Limited (Agrify Organics) has raised a Seed Stage round from AIC NMIMS Incubation Centre's 25x7 Investor Network. Agrify Organics is an Agri-tech start-up which is making it possible for consumers in the city to get access to high quality organic products from farms across Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh at affordable prices. Agrify Organics is a portfolio startup of AIC NMIMS Incubation Centre since September 2019

The investment will enable Agrify Organics to improve its farm infrastructure as well as enter into the health foods segment thereby increasing its product offerings

Darpan Bendre, Founder of Agrify Organics, said, "We feel that health is the most important asset a person has and Agrify is trying to make it easier to lead a healthy lifestyle by delivering certified organic products from select farms thereby empowering farmers. We are also introducing salad boxes, fresh juices and a wide range of grocery products to make sure Agrify is the one stop solution for anyone looking to lead a healthy lifestyle."About Agrify Organics:Agrify Organics was founded by Urvish Bhaide and Darpan Bendre in May 2019 with Himanshu Dighavkar and Siddhesh Desai later joining them. It is a Mumbai based start up that connects farmers directly to consumers by supplying fresh, high quality organic produce. Agrify Organics uses technology to enable a smooth link between a farm and a consumer. It has been supplying to retail chains, restaurants and stores since it's inception. The lockdown threw-up an unexpected opportunity for Agrify. The home-delivery segment for vegetables grew exponentially during the lockdown period. They are now focused on servicing such clients acquired during the lockdown. They are currently offering a same day express deliver in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai and a one day delivery to the rest of Mumbai and Thane. They are now adding certified grocery, Salad boxes and Juices to their offering. Plan is to provide an express delivery to all locations in Mumbai, Thane and Pune by the end of 2021 and in the process service over 1 lakh customers. To know more: https://agrifyorganicsolutions.com/About AIC-NMIMS:AIC NMIMS Incubation Centre is launched by NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, Government of India. It is sector agnostic Incubator established to provide budding entrepreneurs the ecosystem to create successful and sustainable businesses. AIC NMIMS has built its own Investor Network called 25X7 network bringing together a whole host of Angel Investors and Venture Capital Funds, facilitating its portfolio startups to raise funds.

