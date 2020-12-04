UP: Toll rises to 7 in Banda tempo-bus collision

The death toll in the collision between a roadways bus and tempo here rose to seven on Friday, as a three-year-old child succumbed to injuries while being treated at a Kanpur hospital, officials said. Six people had died and three others were seriously injured in the head-on collision between the two vehicles on Thursday evening, police said.

The accident took place on Chilla road near Jamalpur village under Dehat Kotwali police station area, they said. "Shanvi alias Shammi (3) died during treatment in Kanpur on Friday morning. Now the death toll in the incident has reached seven," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

The deceased were residents of Paprenda village, the ASP said, adding that they have been identified as Mahgaram Tiwari (32), Ramadhin (40), Lal Bahadur Singh (35), Ram Gopal (40), Lasoon (40) and Bindu (25). Shanvi is the daughter of Lal Bahadur. The ASP said the bus driver has been arrested.