Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:12 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday increased by Rs 12 to Rs 2,108 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in December traded up by Rs 12, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 2,108 per quintal with an open interest of 32,480 lots.

For delivery in January cottonseed oil cake traded higher by Rs 16, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 2,131 per quintal with an open interest of 39,490 lots. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

