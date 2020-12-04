Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Friday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 4,385 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for December delivery gained Rs 12, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 4,385 per quintal with an open interest of 1,02,295 lots.

Likewise, soybean for January delivery traded higher by Rs 17, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 4,399 per quintal with an open interest of 1,42,300 lots. Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to the rise in soybean prices.