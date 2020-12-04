Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India - Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund

Left Menu
Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India-Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund, an open-ended Fund of Fund scheme investing in Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund. The Fund will invest 95% -100% of its assets in shares of Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund, a Luxembourg domiciled Invesco fund, which invests 70% - 100% of its assets in a global portfolio of equity securities of companies focused on discretionary consumer needs of individuals.

December 4, 2020
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI/PNN): Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India-Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund, an open-ended Fund of Fund scheme investing in Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund. The Fund will invest 95% -100% of its assets in shares of Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund, a Luxembourg domiciled Invesco fund, which invests 70% - 100% of its assets in a global portfolio of equity securities of companies focused on discretionary consumer needs of individuals. The digital revolution which we live in today has inspired a new age of convenience. It has changed the way consumers not only in India but across the world shop, travel, spend their leisure time and engage with their family & friends. The Underlying Fund covers a wide range of investment themes - from e-commerce, entertainment, Internet services,autonomous driving to active lifestyles and invests in companies* like Amazon, Netflix, Uber, Electronic Arts, Nintendo etc.

Speaking at the launch, Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund said, "While we consume services from many of these companies* like Amazon, Netflix, Uber, Sony, Nintendo in India, we are unable to invest and benefit as these companies/businesses are not listed on the stock exchanges in India. More importantly, investors should consider geographical diversification, which often gets less spotlight than perhaps it should as different markets perform differently. Not only geographic diversification reduces portfolio risk, it also presents some unique investment opportunities and has the potential to enhance portfolio returns." "As a firm, we are committed to bring differentiated investment strategies into India for our Indian Investors by leveraging into our parent's global investment capabilities. The current offering is our one such effort to offer Indian investors a fund, which is unique in the marketplace from an investment strategy perspective as it captures changes in consumer habits with the emergence of digital lifestyles and is not focused on a single country; thereby offering a portfolio having a low degree of overlap and low correlation with available funds. An allocation to the fund could help investors to overall reduce portfolio risk."

Underlying Fund Highlights Long established performance track record of over 26 years with AuM of over USD 2.76 bn or ~ Rs 20,416 cr (as at 31st October, 2020).

The fund follows rigorous, bottom-up fundamental analysis. It aims to identify companies with high-quality earnings growth and potential for capital appreciation. The fund follows a flexible approach with a focus on companies that are expected to profit from changing consumer discretionary trends - currently eCommerce, digital media consumption, demographic shifts towards experiences over material goods or towards healthier lifestyles, and other global consumer durable and non-durable goods cycles.

The team's investment approach is a bottom-up, research-driven process which enables them to narrow the field of stocks to identify those companies best able to capitalize on key themes driving consumer spending. Minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs 1000/- and in multiples of Rs 1/- thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs 500/- and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. No exit load will be charged, if upto 10 percent of the units are redeemed/ switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. If more than 10 percent of the units are redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment , exit load of 1 percent will be charged. No exit load will be charged for units redeemed / switched after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Suitable for investors who are seeking* -capital appreciation over long term.

-investments in units of Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund, an overseas equity fund -*Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully. For more details visit www.invescomutualfund.com NFO Opens: 4 th December2020; Closes: 18 th December2020

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

