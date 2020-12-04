Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthcare training firm Virohan sees 2-fold increase in enrolments in current fiscal

The Gurgaon-based firm has received 2,600 enrolments for the current financial year as compared with 1,100 students in the year-ago session, Virohan said in a statement. Established in 2018, the start-up caters to students of ages 18-24, providing diploma for various courses like operation theatre technician, medical lab technician, radiology technician, hospital administration, emergency medical technician, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:57 IST
Healthcare training firm Virohan sees 2-fold increase in enrolments in current fiscal

Healthcare training firm Virohan on Friday said it has witnessed over two-fold increase in student enrolments during the ongoing fiscal amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Gurgaon-based firm has received 2,600 enrolments for the current financial year as compared with 1,100 students in the year-ago session, Virohan said in a statement.

Established in 2018, the start-up caters to students of ages 18-24, providing diploma for various courses like operation theatre technician, medical lab technician, radiology technician, hospital administration, emergency medical technician, among others. The courses are affiliated with the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation), which assures the skill development and behavioral training of the trainees.

"We envision to make Virohan the largest healthcare professional training platform in the world to provide best quality training for allied healthcare practitioners, which is affordable and accessible to the middle-class and the lower-middle-class masses," Virohan CEO and co-founder Kunal Dudeja said. "We work with a passion to build a generation of learners who can grow their skills and build a career in the healthcare industry," Dudeja added.

Currently, there is a demand for 65 lakh allied healthcare practitioners in India, whereas the available workforce is 4.5 lakh. This gap is slated to widen with the expansion of Ayushman Bharat and need for mass vaccination against COVID-19, the statement said. The start-up aims to bridge this gap by training allied healthcare practitioner aspirants, Virohan said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga says to decide new economic package next week

Japans government will decide on a fresh economic package early next week by finalising its size, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session, Suga said the new pac...

1,850 sensitive polling booths in Kerala in local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 PTI As the crucial civic body polls are just days away in Kerala, the State Election Commission SEC has categorized 1,850 polling booths as sensitive and decided to introduce a webcasting facility to keep a watch o...

Mangaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca per qtl Old Supari Rs 37000 to Rs 39000model Rs 38000 New Supari Rs 28000 to Rs 33000 model Rs29000 Koka Rs 16000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 26000Coconut per thousand 1st qlty Rs 24000 to Rs 32000model Rs 28000 2nd qlty ...

EU official sees UK trade deal "imminent" barring last-minute glitch

A negotiated trade deal between the EU and the UK is imminent and expected before the end of the weekend, barring last-minute breakdown in talks, an official with the bloc told Reuters on Friday. The official said the EU stood firm on its s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020