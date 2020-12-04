Healthcare training firm Virohan sees 2-fold increase in enrolments in current fiscal

Healthcare training firm Virohan on Friday said it has witnessed over two-fold increase in student enrolments during the ongoing fiscal amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Gurgaon-based firm has received 2,600 enrolments for the current financial year as compared with 1,100 students in the year-ago session, Virohan said in a statement.

Established in 2018, the start-up caters to students of ages 18-24, providing diploma for various courses like operation theatre technician, medical lab technician, radiology technician, hospital administration, emergency medical technician, among others. The courses are affiliated with the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation), which assures the skill development and behavioral training of the trainees.

"We envision to make Virohan the largest healthcare professional training platform in the world to provide best quality training for allied healthcare practitioners, which is affordable and accessible to the middle-class and the lower-middle-class masses," Virohan CEO and co-founder Kunal Dudeja said. "We work with a passion to build a generation of learners who can grow their skills and build a career in the healthcare industry," Dudeja added.

Currently, there is a demand for 65 lakh allied healthcare practitioners in India, whereas the available workforce is 4.5 lakh. This gap is slated to widen with the expansion of Ayushman Bharat and need for mass vaccination against COVID-19, the statement said. The start-up aims to bridge this gap by training allied healthcare practitioner aspirants, Virohan said.