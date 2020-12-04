Left Menu
Development News Edition

63 Moons to challenge Sebi order in STP services case

The watchdogs directions were part of an order wherein it rejected 63 Moons application seeking renewal of approval to provide STP services on the basis of fit and proper criteria.Expressing disbelief at the Sebi order, 63 Moons in a statement said it would challenge the ruling.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:36 IST
63 Moons to challenge Sebi order in STP services case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

63 Moons Technologies on Friday said it will challenge the order passed by markets regulator Sebi with respect to the company providing Straight Through Processing (STP) services. On Thursday, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that 63 Moons has been offering STP services without its approval and allowed the company to provide such services for three more months to clients in order to avoid any possible disruptions for securities market participants.

Generally, financial firms use STP to pass information electronically in order to optimise the speed at which they process transactions. This eliminates the need for a hands-on re-entry of data that has already been completed at the source. The watchdog's directions were part of an order wherein it rejected 63 Moons' application seeking renewal of approval to provide STP services on the basis of 'fit and proper' criteria.

Expressing "disbelief" at the Sebi order, 63 Moons in a statement said it would challenge the ruling. "63 Moons has always had utmost faith in the judiciary and will be taking appropriate legal action in the higher judiciary forum," the statement said.

Earlier known as Financial Technologies (India) Ltd (FTIL), 63 Moons, on April 25, 2016 sought approval to act as a STP service provider for the period from June 30, 2016 to June 29, 2019. In the 23-page order on Thursday, Sebi Executive Director Anand R Baiwar rejected the application for renewal of approval relating to the period from April 17, 2018 to June 29, 2019. The rejection is on the basis of 'fit and proper' criteria.

According to 63 Moons' statement, the 'fit and proper' order passed against the company in 2014, specifically deals with barring persons or entities from holding equity stake in any exchange platform and has no bearing on providing technology services. The order has been challenged in the court of law and the matter is sub-judice, it added.

The company stressed that Sebi's latest order is only related to STP services and has nothing to do with any other technology services by the group. "Sebi coming out with such an order after over seven years, especially when the issue of fit and proper is still sub-judice will be disturbing the smooth functioning of the market," it said.

It also said that allegation of undue influence of the promoter is unfounded. In a separate statement, 63 Moons said its trading platform ODIN and Exchange Technology are not impacted by the Sebi order.

"Revenue from STP gate service is approximately Rs 4 crore, which is 1.56 per cent of total revenue of 63 Moons. ODIN and Exchange Technology are not affected by the Sebi order at all," Keshav Samant, President & CEO (Brokerage Technology Solutions) and Mehmood Vaid, Head (Exchange Technology) at the company said in the statement. Shares of 63 Moons ended the trading session down nearly five per cent at Rs 85.35 on the BSE.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...

China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...

German bond yields dip before U.S. jobs data, but set for biggest weekly rise since Pfizer

German bond yields dipped modestly on Friday as markets awaited a U.S. employment report that is expected to show the worlds biggest economy added far fewer jobs in November than in the previous month. After surging earlier in the week on b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020