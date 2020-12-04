Left Menu
IceWarp to invest USD 4 mn to expand India operations

In India, IceWarp has acquired more than 1,000 customers within a span of five years.In India, we are growing faster than we anticipated...we are planning to invest more on our cloud infrastructure in order to provide secured, flexible and manageable solutions to our clients, IceWarp India and Middle East CEO Pramod Sharda said.

E-mail communication and collaboration solutions provider IceWarp plans to invest USD 4 million (about Rs 29.4 crore) in the Indian market to expand its operations in the country. This includes USD 1.5 million investment in local data centres in the near future, according to a statement.

"With these investments, IceWarp is set to upscale its cloud infrastructure to meet the growing needs of customers in India," it added. IceWarp's collaboration tool has been implemented in large BFSIs (banking, financial services and insurance companies), BPO (business process outsourcing) companies, pharma/healthcare and other industries in India.

These include IDFC Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Emkay Global Financial Services, CMS Info Systems, and Fedbank Financial Services (Fedfina). "We have been working in the Indian market for over five years and have modelled a multi-million investments in the country," IceWarp Global CEO Adam Paclt said.

He added that the Idea of investing in data centres in India is to make sure that the firm's customers are able to maintain regulatory compliances and follow other government guidelines related to the security of data while using its solutions. He added that India is an important market for IceWarp and the company is sure that the investments are going to reap substantial revenue for it.

Currently, IceWarp is present across 50 countries with about 50 million paid users and 50,000 customers worldwide. The Indian market is contributing about 8 per cent to the revenue. In India, IceWarp has acquired more than 1,000 customers within a span of five years.

"In India, we are growing faster than we anticipated...we are planning to invest more on our cloud infrastructure in order to provide secured, flexible and manageable solutions to our clients," IceWarp India and Middle East CEO Pramod Sharda said. He added that the company has been able to support and manage its new as well as existing clients with secured collaboration tools and has emerged as their trusted partner during the pandemic.

