Lidl GB to return 100 mln stg of business rates relief

Lidl GB, the British arm of the German discount supermarket group, said on Friday it would refund over 100 million pounds ($135 million) of business rates relief received due to the COVID-19 pandemic to the British government and the devolved administrations.

Most of Britain's supermarket groups have already said they will return the relief.

"Looking ahead, as footfall in stores continues to grow, Lidl GB is well placed to manage any further changes to the business as a result of the pandemic, and therefore has brought forward plans to return the relief," Lidl GB said.