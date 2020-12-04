Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:17 IST
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL84 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex scales 45,000-mark for first time on RBI boost Mumbai: Equity benchmarks rallied to record highs on Friday after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance and revised upwards the growth forecast for this fiscal. DEL65 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI holds interest rates; projects GDP growth returning to positive territory in current quarter Mumbai:Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left interest rates unchanged for the third straight time amid persistently high inflation and said the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself.

BOM7 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves down USD 469 mn to USD 574.82 bn Mumbai: After touching a lifetime high in previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 469 million to USD 574.821 billion in the week ended November 27, RBI data showed. DEL86 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee gains 13 paise to 73.80 on weak dollar, RBI growth forecast Mumbai: The rupee snapped its two-day losing streak to close 13 paise higher at 73.80 against the US dollar on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on the benchmark interest rate for the third time in a row.

DEL55 BIZ-RBI-NBFC Large NBFCs to come under tighter RBI scrutiny Mumbai: With both systemic importance of NBFCs as also their failures increasing, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced a slew of measures to keep them resilient by reining them in by improving their governance standards and also fool-proofing their risk management and internal controls. DEL36 BIZ-RBI-BANKS-DIVIDEND RBI asks banks to retain profit, not make any dividend payment for FY20 Mumbai: In view of the economic shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday asked scheduled commercial banks and co-operative banks not to make any dividends for the financial year ended March 2020.

DEL35 BIZ-ZYDUS CADILLA COVID-19: Zydus Cadila gets DGCI nod for phase 3 clinical trials with biological therapy New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to start phase 3 clinical trials with its biological therapy PegiHep in COVID-19 patients. DEL106 BIZ-RBI-LD RTGS 24X7 RTGS from Dec 14; Rs 5,000 new limit for contactless card transactions Mumbai: In a bid to give a push to digital payments, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced a slew of measures including enhancing the limit for contactless card transactions to Rs 5,000 and making RTGS transaction facility available round the clock from December 14.

DCM48 BIZ-IPO-BURGER KING Investors binge on Burger King India IPO; offer gets subscribed over 156 times New Delhi: Investors seem to have fully savoured the Burger King India IPO, with the share sale getting subscribed a massive 156.65 times on the last day of the offer. DEL66 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346 New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM46 BIZ-TRAI-SEGMENTED OFFERS TRAI directs telcos to submit details of segmented offers New Delhi; The sector regulator TRAI on Friday directed telecom operators to submit details of `segmented' or concessional offers made to subscribers. DCM15 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Diesel crosses Rs 73-mark, petrol price nears Rs 83 in Delhi New Delhi: Diesel price on Friday crossed Rs 73 a litre mark in Delhi and petrol rate neared Rs 83 after 12th increase in the last fortnight.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss step up corona measures but keep ski resorts open

Switzerland allowed ski resorts to stay open for domestic tourism as the government on Friday announced some stricter measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.Ski areas will need local authority approval to operate after Dec....

1,247 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834. The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery.Bengaluru Urban toppe...

Child Rights Body summons Nayagarh DM, SP

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Friday issued summons to the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Nayagarh to appear personally before the commission in connection with the alleged kidnapping a...

India considers changing new farm laws after mass protests

Indias government is considering rolling back some parts of its agricultural reforms after they triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years, officials said on Friday.Tens of thousands of farmers were out on the streets around Delhi a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020