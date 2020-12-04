Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL84 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex scales 45,000-mark for first time on RBI boost Mumbai: Equity benchmarks rallied to record highs on Friday after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance and revised upwards the growth forecast for this fiscal. DEL65 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI holds interest rates; projects GDP growth returning to positive territory in current quarter Mumbai:Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left interest rates unchanged for the third straight time amid persistently high inflation and said the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself.

BOM7 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves down USD 469 mn to USD 574.82 bn Mumbai: After touching a lifetime high in previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 469 million to USD 574.821 billion in the week ended November 27, RBI data showed. DEL86 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee gains 13 paise to 73.80 on weak dollar, RBI growth forecast Mumbai: The rupee snapped its two-day losing streak to close 13 paise higher at 73.80 against the US dollar on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on the benchmark interest rate for the third time in a row.

DEL55 BIZ-RBI-NBFC Large NBFCs to come under tighter RBI scrutiny Mumbai: With both systemic importance of NBFCs as also their failures increasing, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced a slew of measures to keep them resilient by reining them in by improving their governance standards and also fool-proofing their risk management and internal controls. DEL36 BIZ-RBI-BANKS-DIVIDEND RBI asks banks to retain profit, not make any dividend payment for FY20 Mumbai: In view of the economic shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday asked scheduled commercial banks and co-operative banks not to make any dividends for the financial year ended March 2020.

DEL35 BIZ-ZYDUS CADILLA COVID-19: Zydus Cadila gets DGCI nod for phase 3 clinical trials with biological therapy New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to start phase 3 clinical trials with its biological therapy PegiHep in COVID-19 patients. DEL106 BIZ-RBI-LD RTGS 24X7 RTGS from Dec 14; Rs 5,000 new limit for contactless card transactions Mumbai: In a bid to give a push to digital payments, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced a slew of measures including enhancing the limit for contactless card transactions to Rs 5,000 and making RTGS transaction facility available round the clock from December 14.

DCM48 BIZ-IPO-BURGER KING Investors binge on Burger King India IPO; offer gets subscribed over 156 times New Delhi: Investors seem to have fully savoured the Burger King India IPO, with the share sale getting subscribed a massive 156.65 times on the last day of the offer. DEL66 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346 New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM46 BIZ-TRAI-SEGMENTED OFFERS TRAI directs telcos to submit details of segmented offers New Delhi; The sector regulator TRAI on Friday directed telecom operators to submit details of `segmented' or concessional offers made to subscribers. DCM15 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Diesel crosses Rs 73-mark, petrol price nears Rs 83 in Delhi New Delhi: Diesel price on Friday crossed Rs 73 a litre mark in Delhi and petrol rate neared Rs 83 after 12th increase in the last fortnight.