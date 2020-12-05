Left Menu
EU's Barnier says still looking for a way to do UK trade deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-12-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 14:21 IST
The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal with Britain, but was non-committal on the chances of bridging the current impasse in the Brexit talks.

"We keep calm, as always, and if there is still away, we will see," he told broadcasters in London as he entered the train station to head back to Brussels after talks were paused.

