J.Hind or J.Diddy?

Kali Denali Music CEO Dinesh Sharma, more commonly known in the Desi Hip Hop world as J.Hind, has been quietly turning unknown artists dreams of working with major labels into reality. After 15 years of pioneering hip hop into what is now part of mainstream popular Indian culture, J.Hind and Kali Denali Music are providing a platform and a voice to promising Desi artists in India & worldwide.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:38 IST
Ek Din Poster. Image Credit: ANI

Initially started by BOHEMIA in 2001 as a launchpad for his personal projects, KDM's growth has since resulted in a joint partnership with Indian production powerhouse Saga Music. On track to launch new projects weekly in 2021 the KDM/Saga Music partnership has created a doorway for new artists who feel they have what it takes to compete & be appreciated in the industry.

When asked about the motivation behind this venture, J.Hind revealed "We didn't have anyone to help us when we started, we had to do everything ourselves. There was no Desi Hip Hop roadmap. We had to clear the path & pave the roads first. Now we have a Desi Hip Hop super highway and anyone with talent & dedication has a chance to compete. If America had P. Diddy then India needs a J.Diddy!" he exclaims. With a clear plan to provide opportunities for upcoming artists and with full support from BOHEMIA & Saga Music head Sumeet Singh and his team, J.Hind has been familiarizing himself with hundreds of aspiring artists worldwide. KDM has already released newcomers like Yasir Khan, Vejeeta, Kaky Thousand, Noveen Morris and others. From email submissions to direct messages & tags some how those who are meant to be discovered find a way to the team's ears.

If you are an aspiring Hip Hop artist, singer or producer and would like your opportunity to be heard, submit your music to kdmplaylist@gmail.com and just like upcoming newcomers King Smokey, LeedaH or OG Bhagat, you too might earn the chance to say "Stay tuned..I'm coming soon! This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

