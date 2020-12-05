Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhagwat holds meeting with RSS functionaries of Bihar, Jharkhand

At the meeting with the swayamsevakas from Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand, Bhagwat also discussed as how the sangh carried out its regular activities during the COVID outbreak, RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar, Rajesh Kumar Pandey told PTI.Bhagwat was presiding over the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandals ABKM region-wise meeting that started here during the day.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:53 IST
Bhagwat holds meeting with RSS functionaries of Bihar, Jharkhand

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday took stock of the services rendered by workers of the organization to the people across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. At the meeting with the swayamsevakas from Bihar and neighboring Jharkhand, Bhagwat also discussed as how the sangh carried out its regular activities during the COVID outbreak, RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar, Rajesh Kumar Pandey told PTI.

Bhagwat was presiding over the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandals (ABKM) region-wise meeting that started here during the day. The meeting is being held at Keshav Saraswati Vidya Mandir on Mircha-Mirchi road in Patna city.

It would conclude on Sunday. "Three issues were on the agenda at today's ABKM meeting which was chaired by Sarsanghchalak jee. It discussed the services rendered by its swayamsevaks during coronavirus pandemic across the country. Besides, how the society contributed to itself during the COVID-19 outbreak and what was the response of swayamsevaks, and what was society's response towards them (swayamsevaks).

"Besides, what was swayamsevaks experience during this period, Pandey said. This year's ABKM meeting was scheduled to be held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh around Diwali, but it could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

In the changed scenario, RSS decided to hold its ABKM meeting region-wise, instead of the national level at one venue, Pandey said. "The RSS usually holds its ABKM, which is a top decision-making body, meeting around Diwali every year. The organization reviews its works done in the previous year and also makes plans for the next year at this meeting," RSS sources said.

Pandey said the RSS has divided the country into 11 regions for the smooth functioning of the organization and its works. The northeast region comprises the states of Bihar and Jharkhand.

As per the RSS organizational setup, the northeast region has three prants- north Bihar, south Bihar, and Jharkhand..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neeraj Chopra and other javelin throwers begin training in Bhubaneswar

Indias top javelin throwers, including Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, on Friday began their month-long training camp at the Kalinga Stadium here. The team has shifted base from NIS Patiala, which is very cold at the peak of ...

Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament Building on Dec 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on December 10 for a new Parliament building and the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturd...

Ahmedabad registers 332 new COVID-19 cases; nine more deaths

At least 332 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while nine died of the infection in Gujarats Ahmedabad district on Saturday, an official from the state health department said. With the addition of new cases, the districts COVID- 19 ca...

Amarinder reciting BJP's script: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and accused him of reciting the BJPs script for allegedly linking farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020