Delhi's very poor air quality due to internal causes Kejriwal refuses to admit: Cong's Haroon Yusuf

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 20:09 IST
Delhi Congress leader Haroon Yusuf on Saturday claimed the city's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category despite no stubble burning in neighboring states due to "internal causes that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refuses to admit". At a press conference, Yusuf, who was the transport minister in the Sheila Dikshit government, claimed the Congress dispensation had created a clean and green Delhi which became "heavily polluted under the AAP rule".

"Despite no stubble burning, air pollution stays in the 'very poor' category in Delhi due to internal causes which Kejriwal has refused to admit," he said. Delhi's air quality turned "severe" on Saturday with slow wind speed allowing the accumulation of "locally generated" pollutants, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

Yusuf said with the farmers on protest against Central farm laws, the Kejriwal government cannot blame stubble burning for the 'very poor' air quality in Delhi. Despite warnings by experts that major causes for the surging air pollution in Delhi are vehicular traffic, garbage, dust from broken roads, demolition and construction sites, burning of wastes and pollutants from industrial units, the Chief Minister has "steadfastly refused" to admit the ground reality and take remedial measures, he alleged.

Yusuf also termed the Delhi government's initiative to encourage drivers to switch off engines at red lights as a "meaningless exercise". No reaction was immediately available on Yusuf's allegation.

