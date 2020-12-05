Left Menu
Centre's ordinances turned into 'death warrants' for farmers: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

With talks between the central government and agitating farmers deadlocked despite several rounds of talks over the last few days, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for introducing three agricultural laws, which he said have affected the farmers.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:31 IST
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With talks between the central government and agitating farmers deadlocked despite several rounds of talks over the last few days, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for introducing three agricultural laws, which he said have affected the farmers. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Under Narendra Modi 's watch, the government passed three ordinances that have turned into 'death warrants' for our farmers - the very backbone of our society. The ordinances were passed without consulting farmers and by simply silencing all voices."

"The ordinances take away power from our farmers and hand it over to crony capitalists. The BJP government also fails to provide clarity on future of the MSP system. Today, we stand beside our farmers and strongly condemn the brutalities being meted out to them, " he added in another tweet. Meanwhile, after the fifth round of talks on the farm laws today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced another meeting on December 9. He reassured the agitating farmers that central government is ready to resolve all their issues. He also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue and there is "no threat to it."

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

