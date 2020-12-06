Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy to reach pre-Covid-levels by end of FY2022: Niti Aayog

Indias economic growth is likely to reach pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal as the GDP contraction in this financial year is expected to be less than 8 per cent, Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 11:12 IST
Economy to reach pre-Covid-levels by end of FY2022: Niti Aayog
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's economic growth is likely to reach pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal as the GDP contraction in this financial year is expected to be less than 8 per cent, Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also revised its forecast of economic growth for the current fiscal year (2020-21) to (-)7.5 per cent as against its earlier forecast of (-)9.5 per cent.

"We should reach pre-COVID-19 levels at the end of fiscal year 2021-22 for sure," Kumar told PTI when asked about growth projection for the next financial year. He added that the GDP contraction this fiscal is expected at less than 8 per cent. India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.

Replying to a question on asset monetisation, he said this is ongoing work and it has received attention at the highest level. "We will continue to pursue this and make sure that the targets of asset monetisation are reached," Kumar stressed.

The government is looking to raise Rs 2.10 lakh crore through disinvestment in the current fiscal. This includes Rs 1.20 lakh crore from Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) stake sale and Rs 90,000 crore from sale of government stake in financial institutions. Talking about banking reforms, he said the sector needs further expansion and an increase in competition because India's private debt to GDP ratio remains limit to mid 50s.

Stating that in case of other emerging economy, private debt to GDP ratio is well beyond 100 per cent, Kumar said that "so we need to increase private debt and this will happen when our banking sector will expand". On the Indian agriculture sector, he said the Niti Aayog now is very strongly pushing the programmes for chemical free natural farming which has a potential to reduce cost for agriculture production dramatically and also has very positive impact on the environment. Kumar said the expansion of natural farming all over the country will make Indian agriculture more competitive and it also promises to have a significant positive impact on farmers' income.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Steinmetz to appear at Geneva trial next month to face corruption charges - lawyer

Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz will appear in a Geneva court next month to defend himself against corruption and forgery charges in connection with mining contracts in Guinea, his lawyer told Reuters.Steinmetz was indicted in August 201...

35 fresh COVID-19 deaths in Puducherry, no deaths

Puducherry reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 37,244, while the toll remained at 614 as there were no fatalities. The day also saw 62 patients getting discharged from various hospitals after recovery.Mahe region...

Australia bushfire threatens township on World Heritage-listed Fraser island

Residents of a coastal township on Australias World Heritage-listed Fraser Island were told to evacuate on Sunday as a bushfire approached. Since it was sparked by an illegal campfire seven weeks ago, the blaze has blackened half the island...

Fire in building in Ahmedabad, no casualty; ATM, shops damaged

A massive fire broke out on two shopping floors of a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial complex in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty, they said, adding that a bank ATM and over two dozen s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020