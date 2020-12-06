Left Menu
Mumbai cops' 'all out' operation sees several cases, seizures

We seized 11 swords in 95 raids against illicit activities, the official added.He said foot patrolling was carried out at 428 locations, combing operations at 189 sites, and 7,562 vehicles were checked for drugs and other contraband..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2020 20:41 IST
Mumbai cops' 'all out' operation sees several cases, seizures
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai police recently carried out an "all out" night operation against illicit activities with each police station deploying maximum manpower and acting in coordination for full effect, an official said on Sunday. The operation, which was held between 11pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday, comprised combing exercises, nakabandis, road checks and search of hotels and other such premises, he said.

The whereabouts of 362 history-sheeters were checked, 53 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances were registered, 22 people were apprehended flouting externment orders against their names, he said. "We checked 851 hotels, lodges etc. The all out operation resulted in 48 absconding criminals being caught and the execution of 167 non-bailable warrants. We seized 11 swords in 95 raids against illicit activities," the official added.

He said foot patrolling was carried out at 428 locations, combing operations at 189 sites, and 7,562 vehicles were checked for drugs and other contraband..

