Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on back foot, sterling eyes last-ditch Brexit talks

The offshore yuan stood at 6.5140 per dollar, just shy of its 2 1/2-year high of 6.5070 set on Friday. Sterling traded little changed at $1.3415, stepping back from 2 1/2-year high of $1.3540 touched on Friday as investors looked to talks between Britain and the EU this week to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 05:45 IST
FOREX-Dollar on back foot, sterling eyes last-ditch Brexit talks

The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday after soft U.S. jobs data only solidified expectations of a fresh economic package, while the British pound eyed last-ditch trade talks between the United Kingdom and European Union. The dollar index stood little changed at 90.783, having hit a 2 1/2-year low of 90.471 on Friday. The euro changed hands at $1.2126, having climbed on Friday to as high as $1.2177, a level last seen in April 2018.

Friday's U.S. jobs data showed non-farm payrolls increased by 245,000 last month, the smallest gain since May, in a sign the jobs recovery is losing momentum on the third wave of coronavirus infections. Yet traders perceived the data as putting pressure on Washington to pass a new round of stimulus to help the coronavirus-battered economy, keeping overall risk appetite intact and capping the U.S. dollar against riskier currencies.

"There was limited reaction to the soft number. Markets are more focusing on the prospects of more fiscal stimulus," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays Capital. Talks aimed at delivering a fresh infusion of coronavirus relief gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a $908 billion bill they hope to get through this week.

The spectre of fresh borrowing boosted the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield to an 8 1/2-month high of 0.986% on Friday, helping lift the dollar against the yen to 104.20 yen. The offshore yuan stood at 6.5140 per dollar, just shy of its 2 1/2-year high of 6.5070 set on Friday.

Sterling traded little changed at $1.3415, stepping back from 2 1/2-year high of $1.3540 touched on Friday as investors looked to talks between Britain and the EU this week to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year. Earlier it fell to as low as $1.3360 after weekend talks stalled on three thorny issues.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden are due to hold a call on Monday evening in the hope that, by then, differences over fishing rights waters around the United Kingdom, fair competition and ways to solve future disputes will have narrowed. "While it is hard to predict how the negotiations will go, I suspect sterling will be well-supported unless we have a complete breakdown in the talks," said Barclays' Kadota.

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico registers 7,455 new coronavirus cases, 261 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Sunday reported 7,455 new cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 261 fatalities, bringing the countrys totals to 1,175,850 cases and 109,717 deaths.The government says the real number of infected people ...

BoE's Haldane says consumer spending has come back at a 'real pace' -Daily Mail

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said consumer spending has come back at a real pace in the UK as coronavirus-related restrictions were loosened last week and Christmas shoppers returned to high streets.Households have shown unb...

Motor racing-Racing Point owner Stroll hopes to see Perez in a Red Bull

Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll hailed his race winner Sergio Perez on Sunday and said he hoped Formula One rivals Red Bull signed the Mexican for next season.Perezs victory in Bahrain made him the first Mexican race winner in 50 ye...

S.Korea reports 615 new coronavirus cases as third wave grows

South Korea reported 615 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have driven the nations largest wave of infections in nine months. On Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020