Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindalco to invest Rs 730 crore to set up new plant in Silvassa

In a regulatory filing, Hindalco said the new plant will service the fast-growing market for extruded aluminium products in the western and southern regions.Hindalco said the Rs 730-crore project in Silvassa signals a big step forward in Hindalcos downstream strategy as the company revives its long-term downstream investment plan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:23 IST
Hindalco to invest Rs 730 crore to set up new plant in Silvassa
Representative image Image Credit:

Aditya Birla group firm Hindalco Industries on Monday said it plans to set up a 34,000-tonne aluminium extrusion plant at Silvassa, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli union territory, at an investment of Rs 730 crore. In a regulatory filing, Hindalco said the new plant will service the fast-growing market for extruded aluminium products in the western and southern regions.

Hindalco said the Rs 730-crore project in Silvassa signals a big step forward in Hindalco's downstream strategy as the company revives its long-term downstream investment plan. The company said its intent is to build a larger value-added product portfolio over the next few years. "This investment indicates confidence in the economic revival, which in turn will grow the demand for downstream value-added products," the company added. Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said: "We are seeing a revival in the economy, with demand picking in the building and construction and automotive sectors. This has given us the confidence to move forward. The Silvassa facility will enable us to service our customers faster, with an offering of high-end quality aluminium products." Hindalco said the aluminium extrusion market in India is expected to grow exponentially – from the current level of around 373,000 tonnes to reach about 850,000 tonnes by 2030. "The western and southern regions of the domestic market account for over 60 per.cenrof the extrusion market," the company added. Pai said, "Over the next few years, as part of our downstream strategy, we intend to enhance our capacity from over 3,00,000 tonnes currently, to more than 6,00,000 tonnes with investments of around Rs 7,000 crore Hindalco's existing extrusion plants in Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh and Alupuram in Kerala cater mainly to the auto, defence, aerospace and industrial segments.

Hindalco said commercial production at the plant is expected to start in 24 months.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Kochhar prevails in playoff against Lahiri to win Jeev Milkha Invitational Meet

Karandeep Kochhar fashioned a remarkable come-from-behind victory at his home course, prevailing in the playoff against Anirban Lahiri at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament, that was extended by a day due to fading light, he...

Bhiwandi man held for killing teen wife after quarrel

A 20-year-old powerloom worker wasarrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly killinghis 19-year-old wife, a police official said on MondayMohammad Fazal Ansari and his wife Suraiya would havefrequent fights as he suspected her cha...

Follow norms for safe disposal of swabs used for COVID tests: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi government and others to follow all prescribed safety measures, guidelines and norms for the safe disposal of swabs used for Rapid Antigen Testing of COVID-19. A division bench of Chief Just...

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 10 paise to Rs 214.50 per kg in futures trade on Monday, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demandOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded highe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020