Left Menu
Development News Edition

German industrial output surges on booming car sales

The German government has unleashed an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus measures to help companies and consumers get through the COVID-19 pandemic as unscathed as possible, including incentives to buy electric and hybrid cars. Industrial output was up by 3.2% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 2.3% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:24 IST
German industrial output surges on booming car sales

Booming car sales drove a stronger-than-expected jump in German industrial output in October, in a further sign that the export-oriented manufacturing sector helped Europe's largest economy to get off to a solid start in the fourth quarter. The German government has unleashed an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus measures to help companies and consumers get through the COVID-19 pandemic as unscathed as possible, including incentives to buy electric and hybrid cars.

Industrial output was up by 3.2% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 2.3% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday. That was the biggest increase since June and easily beat a Reuters forecast for a rise of 1.6%.

Compared to February, the month before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Germany, industrial output was down by roughly 5%, the office said. In the car industry, Germany's biggest industrial sector, production rose by nearly 10% on the month but was still roughly 6% below pre-pandemic levels. "Industry had a very good start into the final quarter of 2020. It's an extraordinarily strong increase," VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said.

The surprisingly bullish output figures chimed with data released on Friday that showed industrial orders rose more than expected on the month. Sentiment surveys and high-frequency data such as truck toll mileage have also pointed to relatively strong manufacturing activity in November despite a partial lockdown imposed to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The lockdown measures, which forced large parts of the services sector to close from Nov. 2, are clouding the outlook for the economy which is expected to stagnate or even shrink in the final three months of the year. But the decline in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter is likely to be less pronounced than in neighbouring European countries thanks to the strong performance of the manufacturing sector, Gitzel added.

Looking further ahead, production expectations in the industrial sector have deteriorated for the coming months, with consumer-orientated industries in particular feeling gloomier about their prospects, the Ifo institute said on Monday. "Even as industrial orders are pointing to a continuation of the recovery, the further development in manufacturing remains uncertain in light of the pandemic and the partial lockdown," the economy ministry said.

Germany's gross domestic product grew by a stronger-than-expected 8.5% quarter-on-quarter from July through September following an unprecedented 9.8% plunge in the second quarter due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Kochhar prevails in playoff against Lahiri to win Jeev Milkha Invitational Meet

Karandeep Kochhar fashioned a remarkable come-from-behind victory at his home course, prevailing in the playoff against Anirban Lahiri at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament, that was extended by a day due to fading light, he...

Bhiwandi man held for killing teen wife after quarrel

A 20-year-old powerloom worker wasarrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly killinghis 19-year-old wife, a police official said on MondayMohammad Fazal Ansari and his wife Suraiya would havefrequent fights as he suspected her cha...

Follow norms for safe disposal of swabs used for COVID tests: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi government and others to follow all prescribed safety measures, guidelines and norms for the safe disposal of swabs used for Rapid Antigen Testing of COVID-19. A division bench of Chief Just...

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 10 paise to Rs 214.50 per kg in futures trade on Monday, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demandOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded highe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020