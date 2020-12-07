Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 10 paise to Rs 214.50 per kg in futures trade on Monday, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by 10 paise, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 214.50 per kg with a business turnover of 3,091 lots

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.