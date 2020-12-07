LTI partners with Abu Dhabi-based Injazat to accelerate digital transformation

Digital solutions major Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has entered into a strategic partnership with Injazat, the UAE-based leader in digital transformation, to implement its new best-shore service delivery model. LTI said on Monday the partnership will see Injazat add considerable depth to its digital innovation ecosystem and customer-centric approach.

The new service delivery model will provide Injazat's customers with a hybrid of delivery approaches including onshore, best-shore and cloud, and will further advance Injazat's wider digital delivery ecosystem. The re-engineered core service offering builds on successful projects such as Malaffi, a partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Health to connect more than 2,000 healthcare providers; and Hassantuk, a collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior to install and operate smart alarm transmission equipment in buildings across the UAE.

LTI's CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said: "Our partnership with Injazat will enhance performance and competitiveness of enterprises seeking digital and cloud-based transformation. We look forward to bringing industry and technology expertise along with global delivery capabilities to companies in the region." Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of Injazat said digital is now default and our vision supports the UAE's ambition to forge a digitally enabled future across the public and private sectors. "Strengthening our existing relationship with LTI is an important part of our plan to provide digital transformation services our customers need." (ANI)