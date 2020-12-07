Left Menu
Amazon India Small Business Day 2020 sale event to kick off on December 12

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:22 IST
Amazon India Small Business Day 2020 sale event to kick off on December 12
Amazon Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India will host the fourth edition of its Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 sale event on December 12, 2020, the e-commerce giant said on Monday.

Now in its third year now, the Amazon SBD 2020 event will help sellers accelerate business growth despite the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-day event will see participation from tens and thousands of manufacturers, small brand owners, startups, artisans, and business buyers.

To support small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs, Amazon is also launching a one-day cashback offer of 10% on digital payments for customers. Additionally, the company has partnered with ICICI bank to offer a 10% instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

In addition, Amazon Business customers can avail an exclusive business customer only cashback of 10% and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts and business exclusive deals on a wide range of products across printers, laptops, printers, appliances, other supplies and more.

The year 2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges for businesses across India, and especially small businesses. At Amazon, we are committed to supporting our 7 lakh+ sellers to continue the momentum built up over the past months through various sale events. With the upcoming Small Business Day, we want to create an opportunity SMB sellers and B2B sellers generate greater customer demand, revenue, and end the year on a positive note

Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India

Meanwhile, Amazon's All India Handicrafts Week 2020 will also be kicking off on 8th December 2020 and run until 14th December 2020. The event aims to drive awareness about indigenously produced handicrafts from different parts of the country.

As part of the event, Amazon India will create an exclusive storefront to showcase more than 80,000 traditional handicrafts and handlooms products whilst highlighting stories of artisans and their works.

