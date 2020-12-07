Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elaborate security arrangements in place for 'Bandh', says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws, and warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt movement of people or forcefully shut shops.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:43 IST
Elaborate security arrangements in place for 'Bandh', says Delhi Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Monday said elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt movement of people or "forcefully" shut shops. The agitating farmers have called 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands. Eish Singhal, Delhi Police (PRO), said adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police to ensure normal movement of people on roads during 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

"Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement, life or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per the law," he said. Delhi Police has also appealed to everyone to not disrupt life of common citizens and residents of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed, it said. "The National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides. So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road," it said.

Those travelling towards Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too is closed for traffic, it said. "The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND," the Traffic Police said.

The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. "People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added. However, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, it said.

The Traffic Police said those travelling to Haryana can take the route via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders. Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's two borders to protest against the new farm laws, which many farmers say will pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 62148.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49002.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49199.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 071...

Police detain Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was detained by the state police while he was staging a sit-in protest in Lucknow on Monday. Earlier, the SP chief and his party workers had staged the sit-in protest as thei...

IKEA turns the page: drops iconic catalogue after 70 years

Budget furniture giant IKEA has decided to discontinue its catalogue, one of the worlds biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online, it said on Monday.The 70-year old publication reached a peak in 2016 when more than 200 million co...

Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in trials of Russian vaccine

Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on Facebook on Monday.Hungarys plans to conduct trials of and possibly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020