Left Menu
Development News Edition

European government bond yields drop as Brexit deal hopes take a hit

Mizuho researchers say sterling looks mispriced as a result and expect downward pressure on British Gilt yields through the week despite rising supply. While European government bond yields dropped across the board on Monday, British borrowing costs led the move.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:41 IST
European government bond yields drop as Brexit deal hopes take a hit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Monday before this week's European Central Bank meeting, as hopes for a deal between Britain and the European Union took a blow weeks before the end of the Brexit transition. Britain and the EU made a last-ditch attempt to bridge differences blocking a trade deal and avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days.

"There is no clear sign that a deal will be made, and a French veto of any unfavourable deal limits chances," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates at Mizuho. Mizuho researchers say sterling looks mispriced as a result and expect downward pressure on British Gilt yields through the week despite rising supply.

While European government bond yields dropped across the board on Monday, British borrowing costs led the move. Short-dated two-year Gilt yields reached a one-month low and the benchmark 10-year Gilt yield fell 5.5 basis points to 0.29%. The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund dropped four bps to -0.58%, a one-week low. Most other euro zone yields were down 2 to 5 bps.

This week's ECB meeting is also putting downward pressure on yields, with policymakers expected to announce further stimulus to help an economy battered by the pandemic. "We anticipate an expansion of the ongoing PEPP programme by 300-400 billion euros and an extension of the programme until late 2021," said Annalisa Piazza, a fixed income analyst at MFS Investment Management. "Generous TLTROs will likely be extended further and some tweaks might be added in order to further incentivise loans from the banking sector."

The fall in yields comes after a hefty rise in rates late last week that saw 10-year U.S. Treasury yields flirt with the crucial 1% level on optimism over a stimulus package intended to boost the world's biggest economy. But a spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend has dashed some of the optimism, and global markets and oil prices have taken a step back, boosting demand for safe-haven European government debt.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

More than 50 Indian Businesses Set to Enter Nepal through Franchisees

New Delhi India, December 7 ANINewsVoir The 2nd Nepal-India Franchise Expo, summit and awards were successfully held from Nov 2-4 2020, through customised 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform. The Expo that saw several new Indian brands ...

1mg Gears up to Fight Second COVID-19 Wave

New Delhi India, December 7 ANIBusinessWire India Taking the surging COVID-19 cases in account, 1mg.com- Indias leading digital healthcare platform is gearing up to tackle the spread by providing a gamut of COVID-19 tests at home such as CO...

APAAPA

APAAPA...

Maha: Ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Cong support Bharat bandh

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are among the key parties from Maharashtra to support Tuesdays Bharat Bandh called by peasants bodies which have been opposing the Centres farm laws. Speaking to reporters here, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020