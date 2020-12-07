Ather Energy launches electric scooter 450X in 16 additional cities

Left Menu
Electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy on Monday said it has launched its 450X scooter in 16 additional cities in the country. Ather Energy is now fast tracking its plans to meet the national demand for the vehicle and by the first quarter of 2021, Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India, the company said in a statement.

Electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy on Monday said it has launched its 450X scooter in 16 additional cities in the country. The company said it has launched the electric scooter in Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri. The Hero MotoCorp-backed startup currently has presence in 11 locations across the country. Ather Energy is now fast tracking its plans to meet the national demand for the vehicle and by the first quarter of 2021, Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India, the company said in a statement. "We are really excited about adding 16 new markets and we look forward to establishing ourselves in these cities in the coming months," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said. This expansion is the result of the strong demand from the consumers, dealerships and also the test ride requests that the company has received since the launch of Ather 450X, he added. "We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfill the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering," Phokela noted. The Ather 450X is an upgrade from its predecessor Ather 450.

