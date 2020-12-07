Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj Mahajan penned 'Aarti' for his deceased Mother on her first death anniversary

Famous Music Director Raj Mahajan is creating headlines these days. It may sound weird but this time, he penned an 'Aarti' for his deceased mother and produced the same. 'AartiMaa Indira Ki' already released the same on 19th November, 2020 worldwide on all the music websites under the music label of Moxx Music Company. The melody of this composition is traditional yet arranged by Raj Mahajan and his team. His mother expired on the same day of release of the music.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:10 IST
Raj Mahajan penned 'Aarti' for his deceased Mother on her first death anniversary
Raj Mahajan has been appreciated well by his fans on internet for his noble work.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/Media Dekho): Famous Music Director Raj Mahajan is creating headlines these days. It may sound weird but this time, he penned an 'Aarti' for his deceased mother and produced the same. 'AartiMaa Indira Ki' already released the same on 19th November, 2020 worldwide on all the music websites under the music label of Moxx Music Company. The melody of this composition is traditional yet arranged by Raj Mahajan and his team. His mother expired on the same day of release of the music. Raj Mahajan stated on his social media, "Position of Mother is above all the gods... Nothing is greater than a mother... I made this creation keeping my mother as god in mind."

Raj Mahajan has been appreciated well by his fans on internet for his noble work. He further stated, "This devotional song is dedicated to my mother. She is also known as Maa Indira. I have worshipped the glory of my kind hearted mother. This composition explains the features of sacrifice, endurance, contentment and kind emotions for mankind. Her mantra for a successful life was "1 Chup 100 KoHaraatiHai" (1 Silence defeats 100 quarrels) which was solution to all the conflicts. There are many such teaching of successful life taught by her. I am going to dedicate this 'Aarti' in the memory of my beloved mother."

When Raj played this Aarti to his family member for the first time, they got emotional and started crying. Sisters Rekha, Ranjita, Jaldhara and Rajni said, "Nothing can be better than this." This devotional composition has been sung by singer Arun Singh. Raj Mahajan gave his singing break. Arun Singh has already many other songs for Raj Mahajan and Moxx Music Company. Raj Mahajan has promoted many artists through his label under his direction and has been a 'Godfather' to many singers and actors. He has provided platform to many budding artists without charging any cost. Raj Mahajan has been making headlines for his probable entry in Salman Khan's TV Show Bigg Boss since Bigg Boss 10. He has produced more than 2,000 music videos including regional and hindi versions. He would host a TV Show named 'Music Masti with Raj Mahajan' on a National TV in the year.

This story is provided by Media Dekho. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 10,827 new Covid-19 cases, 1,051,374 in total

Tehran Iran, December 07 ANIXinhua Iran reported on Monday 10,827 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,051,374 in the country. Of the newly infected, 1,691 were hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of Ir...

UN declares 'Invest India' winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development UNCTAD has declared Invest India as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.The award ...

Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Japan's Hiroshima

Bird flu has been detected at a chicken farm in Hiroshima prefecture, The Japan Times reported citing local government officials on Monday. The authorities ordered culled down 134,000 chickens at the site and other affiliated farms.The H5 s...

Bankers not to participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

Bank unions said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Farmer groups, camping at various Delhi border points for over a week, have call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020