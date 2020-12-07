Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed, 2 injured as car falls into nullah in UP

Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a nullah in the Ekouna area of neighbouring Deoria district on Monday, police said. The accident took place when the driver of their four-wheeler lost control over the vehicle on a small bridge on Pachlari-Karahkol road, they said.Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sripathi Mishra confirmed that three people died in the incident.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:10 IST
Three killed, 2 injured as car falls into nullah in UP

Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a nullah in the Ekouna area of neighbouring Deoria district on Monday, police said. The accident took place when the driver of their four-wheeler lost control over the vehicle on a small bridge on Pachlari-Karahkol road, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sripathi Mishra confirmed that three people died in the incident. While Kailash Patel (62) , Anand Patel (28) , Vishwanath Singh (52) died on the spot, two others, Atul Patel and Dinanath Patel, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Police said they were returning after attending a wedding..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 10,827 new Covid-19 cases, 1,051,374 in total

Tehran Iran, December 07 ANIXinhua Iran reported on Monday 10,827 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,051,374 in the country. Of the newly infected, 1,691 were hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of Ir...

UN declares 'Invest India' winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development UNCTAD has declared Invest India as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.The award ...

Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Japan's Hiroshima

Bird flu has been detected at a chicken farm in Hiroshima prefecture, The Japan Times reported citing local government officials on Monday. The authorities ordered culled down 134,000 chickens at the site and other affiliated farms.The H5 s...

Bankers not to participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

Bank unions said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Farmer groups, camping at various Delhi border points for over a week, have call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020