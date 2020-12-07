Three killed, 2 injured as car falls into nullah in UP

Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a nullah in the Ekouna area of neighbouring Deoria district on Monday, police said. The accident took place when the driver of their four-wheeler lost control over the vehicle on a small bridge on Pachlari-Karahkol road, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sripathi Mishra confirmed that three people died in the incident. While Kailash Patel (62) , Anand Patel (28) , Vishwanath Singh (52) died on the spot, two others, Atul Patel and Dinanath Patel, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Police said they were returning after attending a wedding..