Three killed, 2 injured as car falls into nullah in UP
Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a nullah in the Ekouna area of neighbouring Deoria district on Monday, police said. The accident took place when the driver of their four-wheeler lost control over the vehicle on a small bridge on Pachlari-Karahkol road, they said.Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sripathi Mishra confirmed that three people died in the incident.
Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sripathi Mishra confirmed that three people died in the incident. While Kailash Patel (62) , Anand Patel (28) , Vishwanath Singh (52) died on the spot, two others, Atul Patel and Dinanath Patel, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.
Police said they were returning after attending a wedding..
