SAGE Foundation ties up with Rise Infinity, UNICEF MahaPECONet to skill 300 youth

UNICEF MahaPECONET has worked extensively to alleviate the challenges of migrant workers affected by COVID-19, and we are privileged to be a part of this initiative.Through this collaboration, we aim to provide job-specific skill training to these underprivileged youth, to enable them obtain entry-level white-collar jobs in the BFSI sector, SAGE Foundation Managing Director Akhil Shahani said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:04 IST
SAGE Foundation ties up with Rise Infinity, UNICEF MahaPECONet to skill 300 youth

Shahani Academic and Global Empowerment (SAGE) Foundation on Monday said it has signed a pact with Rise Infinity Foundation and UNICEF MahaPECONet to train and upskill 300 youth from migrant families. Through this memorandum of understanding (MoU), SAGE and UNICEF MahaPECONet will collaborate towards skilling the youth from migrant families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will also assist the families with employment in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, either as wage employees or through self-employment, according to a statement. UNICEF MahaPECONet is a network of volunteers, corporates, government bodies and organisations that have come together to support migrant workers and their families, who have been affected by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation aims to upskill a minimum of 300 students, through online and offline channels. "UNICEF MahaPECONET has worked extensively to alleviate the challenges of migrant workers affected by COVID-19, and we are privileged to be a part of this initiative.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to provide job-specific skill training to these underprivileged youth, to enable them obtain entry-level white-collar jobs in the BFSI sector," SAGE Foundation Managing Director Akhil Shahani said. He added that the Foundation will collaborate with its training arm, Smart Institute, to help students develop their communication, sales and problem-solving skills, while also providing them with industry knowledge.

