Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Capital: Deadline for bids for subsidiaries extended till Dec 17

With regard to invitation of Expression of Interest EoI for submission of asset monetisation plans for certain subsidiaries investments of Reliance Capital Limited, we hereby inform that the Committee of Debenture Holders has decided to extend the last date for submission of Expression of Interest to December 17, 2020, RCL said in a regulatory filing.Other than the extension in timeline, all other terms and conditions remain unchanged, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:21 IST
Reliance Capital: Deadline for bids for subsidiaries extended till Dec 17
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), part of debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, on Monday said the Committee of Debenture Holders has extended the deadline for submission of bids for the company's subsidiaries to December 17. With regard to invitation of "Expression of Interest (EoI) for submission of asset monetisation plan(s) for certain subsidiaries/ investments of Reliance Capital Limited, we hereby inform that the Committee of Debenture Holders has decided to extend the last date for submission of Expression of Interest to December 17, 2020," RCL said in a regulatory filing.

Other than the extension in timeline, all other terms and conditions remain unchanged, it added. Monetisation process is under the aegis of Committee of Debenture Holders and the Debenture Trustee Vistra -- ITCL India Ltd. The company's total outstanding debt is around Rs 20,000 crore.

The last date for submission of EoIs for the stake sale was December 1. In all, 60 different bids have been received by SBI Capital Markets and J M Financial Services, the advisors to the lenders. The bids were invited for all or part of RCL's stake in subsidiaries Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company, Reliance Securities, Reliance Financial Limited and Reliance Asset Reconstruction Limited.

There are plans to sell 100 per cent stake in Reliance Securities and Reliance Financial Limited. The company has invited bids for 49 per cent stake in Reliance Asset Reconstruction Limited. Its 20 per cent stake in Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) has also been put on sale..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ramos and Carvajal bolster Madrid defence for Champions League decider

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal have returned to training to boost Zinedine Zidanes side for Wednesdays game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, when their Champions League fate will be on the line. Ramos, wh...

Olympics-Tokyo-bound athletes to have short stay in Japan-IOC

Athletes competing at next years Tokyo Olympics will have a shorter than usual stay at the worlds biggest multi-sports event due to tight COVID-19 health protocols, the International Olympic Committee said.IOC President Thomas Bach urged na...

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 to remain closed on Tuesday: Delhi Traffic Police

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 will remain closed on Tuesday due to the farmer protests, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police DTP tweeted, Traffic Alert Tikri, Jharoda and Dhansa Borders are closed...

Greece to keep schools, restaurants shut until after Christmas

Greece said on Monday that it will not re-open schools, restaurants and courts until Jan. 7, effectively extending most of the restrictions the country imposed last month to contain the spread of coronavirus.Greece had to enforce a nationwi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020