Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-UK's treaty-breaking Brexit laws: What happens next?

There are two bills, both at different stages of the legislative process: the Internal Market Bill and the Taxation (Post Transition Period) Bill. The government says certain clauses in both bills are necessary to create a safety net that protects Northern Ireland if talks on how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border fail.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:38 IST
FACTBOX-UK's treaty-breaking Brexit laws: What happens next?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could drop clauses in legislation that will deliberately breach Britain's European Union exit treaty if negotiators agree a deal with the bloc on how to manage the Irish border. The clauses have attracted warnings that it would wreck talks on trade deals with the EU and the United States and damage Britain's international standing.

WHAT IS THE LEGISLATION? There are two bills, both at different stages of the legislative process: the Internal Market Bill and the Taxation (Post Transition Period) Bill.

The government says certain clauses in both bills are necessary to create a safety net that protects Northern Ireland if talks on how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border fail. The Internal Market Bill is in its final stages of approval. It aims to ensure the United Kingdom's four nations can trade freely with one another after leaving the EU.

The government says that requires creating powers to override parts of the January withdrawal treaty; Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis called it a "very specific and limited" breach of international law. The Taxation (Post Transition Period) Bill has yet to be published, but ministers have said it will create similar unilateral powers that breach the Withdrawal Agreement.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? The government said it could drop the clauses from the Internal Market Bill and review the taxation bill if talks between Britain and the EU on how to implement the rules on the Irish border reach a satisfactory conclusion in the coming days.

These talks are separate to the main negotiations on a Brexit free trade deal. Parliament is expected to vote in favour of the Internal Market Bill clauses later on Monday, but they could yet be removed before the bill becomes law.

WHAT IS THE PROBLEM THE LAWS ARE TRYING TO SOLVE? The government says it needs a safety net to prevent the EU interpreting the complex customs agreements between Ireland and Northern Ireland in a way that limits trade.

The EU wants to make sure the open border with Ireland doesn't act as a back door into the bloc for goods. London wants to make sure goods flow freely between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ramos and Carvajal bolster Madrid defence for Champions League decider

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal have returned to training to boost Zinedine Zidanes side for Wednesdays game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, when their Champions League fate will be on the line. Ramos, wh...

Olympics-Tokyo-bound athletes to have short stay in Japan-IOC

Athletes competing at next years Tokyo Olympics will have a shorter than usual stay at the worlds biggest multi-sports event due to tight COVID-19 health protocols, the International Olympic Committee said.IOC President Thomas Bach urged na...

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 to remain closed on Tuesday: Delhi Traffic Police

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 will remain closed on Tuesday due to the farmer protests, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police DTP tweeted, Traffic Alert Tikri, Jharoda and Dhansa Borders are closed...

Greece to keep schools, restaurants shut until after Christmas

Greece said on Monday that it will not re-open schools, restaurants and courts until Jan. 7, effectively extending most of the restrictions the country imposed last month to contain the spread of coronavirus.Greece had to enforce a nationwi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020