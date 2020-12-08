Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second U.S. judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok

TikTok and Commerce did not immediately comment. Nichols, who was named to the bench by President Donald Trump last year, said the Commerce Department "likely overstepped" its legal authority in issuing the effective TikTok ban "and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner by failing to consider obvious alternatives." Nichols' order enjoins the agency from barring data hosting within the United States for TikTok, content delivery services and other technical transactions. On Friday, the Trump administration declined to grant TikTok owner ByteDance a new extension of Trump's August order requiring it to divest TikTok's U.S. assets, but talks will continue, Reuters reported.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 05:49 IST
Second U.S. judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok

A second U.S. judge late on Monday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the United States. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued an order more than a month after U.S. judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania blocked the same restrictions that were set to take effect on Nov. 12.

Nichols on Sept. 27 had separately blocked the Commerce Department from banning Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google app stores from offering the app for downloads by new users. TikTok and Commerce did not immediately comment.

Nichols, who was named to the bench by President Donald Trump last year, said the Commerce Department "likely overstepped" its legal authority in issuing the effective TikTok ban "and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner by failing to consider obvious alternatives." Nichols' order enjoins the agency from barring data hosting within the United States for TikTok, content delivery services and other technical transactions.

On Friday, the Trump administration declined to grant TikTok owner ByteDance a new extension of Trump's August order requiring it to divest TikTok's U.S. assets, but talks will continue, Reuters reported. The Treasury Department said late on Friday the government "is engaging with ByteDance to complete the divestment and other steps necessary to resolve the national security risks."

The Trump administration contends TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of U.S. users could be obtained by China's government. TikTok, which has over 100 million U.S. users, denies the allegation. Under pressure from the U.S. government, ByteDance has been in talks for months to finalize a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity.

A U.S. appeals court will hear arguments on Nichols' app store ban injunction on Dec. 14.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration -U.S. business group

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a videoconference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said. He definitely re-c...

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New Yorks governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue sky...

(OFFICIAL)-Chadwick Boseman, Trump and pop group BTS dominate Twitter in 2020

The announcement of the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most likes of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday.The Aug. 28 post by Bosemans family sa...

Rains dampen bushfire on Australia's Fraser Island but danger not over

Heavy rains overnight have partly doused a large bushfire on a World Heritage-listed Australian island, but authorities warned on Tuesday the danger was not over with hot, dry and windy weather likely to re-fuel flames.The rainfall broke a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020