Left Menu
Development News Edition

ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic Solutions

Although there is a greater need for our products in the current environment with many people and organisations working remotely, we have also gained market share as customers increase their demand for high quality, short lead times, and lower costs.For more information contact clive.burrprolabs.comAbout ProLabsProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions.

PTI | Cirencester | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:49 IST
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic Solutions

CIRENCESTER, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, the world's largest independent supplier of fibre optic transceivers and high-speed cabling is expanding their European & India operations as a result of significant new business across UK, Germany, France, and India. Their business has grown by over 100% year on year. Due to this success, they have just increased their manufacturing facilities to support growth projections of 200% and have recently taken on additional local staff. To keep pace with demand they are also planning to build on this expansion in 2021

Jason Moate, Operations Director from ProLabs said, ''During this year we have seen a high demand for our products across all the countries we serve in Europe and also in India. Although there is a greater need for our products in the current environment with many people and organisations working remotely, we have also gained market share as customers increase their demand for high quality, short lead times, and lower costs.''For more information contact clive.burr@prolabs.comAbout ProLabsProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data centre and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358169/Jason_Moate.jpg PWRPWR

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches over 74,000

Dublin Ireland, December 8 ANIXinhua Ireland reported 242 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national tally to 74,468, the countrys health authorities said in a statement.No new COVID-19 deaths ...

Harwood-Bellis signs contract extension with Manchester City

Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2024. The central defender has been part of Manchester Citys Academy set-up for a decade. He had made his first-team debut in...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm Amazon Web Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The ...

China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under cleansing campaign

China has removed 105 apps including that of U.S. travel firm TripAdvisor Inc from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020