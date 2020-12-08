Left Menu
Development News Edition

Market opens at fresh high; Sensex jumps over 150 pts, Nifty tops 13,400

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points to touch its fresh lifetime peak in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and Maruti amid persistent foreign fund inflow.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:55 IST
Market opens at fresh high; Sensex jumps over 150 pts, Nifty tops 13,400

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points to touch its fresh lifetime peak in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and Maruti amid persistent foreign fund inflow. After touching a record intra-day high of 45,582.83, the 30-share BSE index was trading 150.72 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 45,577.69.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 44.90 points or 0.34 per cent to 13,400.65. It touched its lifetime intra-day peak of 13,402.70 in early trade. Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, M&M, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, HDFC and ONGC.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex soared 347.42 points or 0.77 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 45,426.97, and Nifty rose 97.20 points or 0.73 per cent to an all-time closing high of 13,355.75.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,792.06 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. ''Continued FPI flow remained as dominant factor to drive the market and given consistent weakening to dollar along with increased possibility of new fiscal stimulus, we believe domestic equities will continue to get support from FPIs in the near term,'' said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

However, irrational exuberance is quite visible in many counters given a sharp rally seen in small cap stocks as investors are pouring money in all stocks irrespective of earnings potential, he said, adding that this could lead to a sizable erosion of wealth especially for retail investors when the cycle turns. He further stated that US equities closed mostly lower as a continued spike in COVID-19 cases and ambiguity over the quantum of fiscal stimulus led to profit booking.

Additionally, the emerging possibility of no trade agreement deal for Brexit after discussion with European Union leaders and UK officials led to unease about global political development among investors. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.82 per cent lower at USD 48.39 per barrel..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches over 74,000

Dublin Ireland, December 8 ANIXinhua Ireland reported 242 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national tally to 74,468, the countrys health authorities said in a statement.No new COVID-19 deaths ...

Harwood-Bellis signs contract extension with Manchester City

Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2024. The central defender has been part of Manchester Citys Academy set-up for a decade. He had made his first-team debut in...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm Amazon Web Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The ...

China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under cleansing campaign

China has removed 105 apps including that of U.S. travel firm TripAdvisor Inc from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020