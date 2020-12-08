Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atomberg Technologies raises Rs 70 crore

Smart fans maker Atomberg Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 70 crore in a funding led by its existing investor A91 Partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:07 IST
Atomberg Technologies raises Rs 70 crore

Smart fans maker Atomberg Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 70 crore in a funding led by its existing investor A91 Partners. The series B fund raise of Rs 70 crore was led by A91 Partners and also saw participation from Trifecta Capital and Survam Partners, the family office of the Suman Kant Munjal group, the company said in a statement.

Atomberg Technologies said the funds will be used for amplifying distribution networks across all metro and non-metro cities, and also for building brand awareness. ''The funds will also be used for ramping up the production capacity. The company also plans to expand the current product portfolio to include more product categories other than fans,'' the company added.

Manoj Meena, CEO and Co-Founder of Atomberg Technologies said, ''we have successfully scaled up to an annual revenue run rate of Rs 150 crore plus.... with this fresh round of funding, we strongly believe we have the right ammunition required to create the kind of consumer brand we visualised few years back.'' A91 Partners founded by former partners at Sequoia Capital India and focuses on startups in consumer, technology, financial services and healthcare sectors in India..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation

Farmers protests against new laws liberalising agricultural markets spread across India on Tuesday, as farm organisations called for a nationwide strike after inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modis government.In eastern and w...

Canara Bank shares zoom nearly 8 pc

Shares of Canara Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 8 per cent after the firm set the floor price for its qualified institutional placement QIP to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.On the NSE, it ...

SC agrees to hear plea of Maha governor against HC's show cause notice for contempt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against issuance of a show cause notice by the Uttarakhand High Court on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him for his alleged fa...

Prioritize health workers, at-risk groups, for COVID-19 vaccines: WHO chief

People at highest risk of serious disease or death as a result of age, are also a high priority group because protecting them will reduce severe disease and death and take the burden off health systems, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020