Bharat Bandh: Normal life unaffected in Meghalaya

Normal life remained unaffected in Meghalaya on Tuesday amid the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers' unions against the Centre's farms laws. Shops and markets were open in the state and both private and public vehicles plied in the streets as usual.

Governments offices, banks and post offices were open and attendance was normal, officials said. The Meghalaya Joint Council Trade Union and Associations said the union is extending moral support to the bandh called by farmers union but has decided not to hold any demonstration in the city in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hills Farmers Union president Command Shangpliang said the union is extending moral support to the demonstration by farmers across the country and demanded that the government hold talks with them. ''We are extending moral support to the agitation programme of the farmers in the country. Although we wanted to hold demonstrations but due to COVID-19 situation, we will not do that keeping in mind the safety of everyone,'' he said.