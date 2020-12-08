Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 0.18 per cent to Rs 217.65 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded lower by 40 paise, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 217.65 per kg in 2,978 lots

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.