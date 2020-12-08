Left Menu
Updated: 08-12-2020 14:49 IST
Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 54 to Rs 50,000 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 54, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 50,000 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,967 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded 0.25 per cent higher at USD 1,870.60 per ounce in New York.

